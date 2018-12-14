 EC lauds impact of roaming regulations - Mobile World Live
Home

EC lauds impact of roaming regulations

14 DEC 2018

Use of voice and data services by consumers outside of their home markets soared following the removal of roaming charges within the European Union, the European Commission (EC) revealed in a report.

In the 18 months since the introduction of legislation banning roaming surcharges in the economic area on 15 June 2017, the EC said the use of mobile data by roamers had increased by a multiple of five, while voice minutes had doubled.

The EC also credits the policy with helping increase 4G coverage across the region. In a statement, it said EU-wide 4G coverage had increased from 85.6 per cent in December 2016 to 90.8 per cent by the end of December 2017.

Mobile operators, the commission added, had “largely abided” by the new rules, adding this was a “result of vigilant monitoring from national regulators and the commission”.

EC Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel (pictured) commented: “Today we can see the tangible benefits following the abolition of roaming charges in the EU.”

“The good news is that Europe is now a reality for people using their mobile phones freely when travelling abroad. I am grateful to operators who manage to turn demands for more data and voice calls into new opportunities.”

Chris Donkin

