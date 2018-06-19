English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

EC IoT expert urges security for low-cost devices

19 JUN 2018

INTERVIEW: Cheaply-made consumer IoT devices could create problems for critical infrastructure, energy grids and health providers if not properly secured, European Commission IoT policy adviser Nikolaos Isaris (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

In an interview at Mobile 360 Privacy and Security event, Isaris – who is deputy head of IoT at the EC’s directorate-general for communications networks – added providers must include security at every price point.

“It’s not necessary that the cheap device should be insecure and that an expensive one should be secure,” he noted. “These devices can be used as a vector to create bigger problems – to critical infrastructures, to energy grids, health providers.”

“So one of the big challenges is making sure these cheap consumer items have the right level of security, in order for them not to become a way for hackers to attack different networks,” Isaris added.

During the interview, he also discussed how the EC shapes regulation to cover technologies in such a way which ensures they are not already out of date as new innovations are made.

To watch the full interview click here.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

