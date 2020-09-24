 EC gives itself more time on Google Fitbit deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC gives itself more time on Google Fitbit deal

24 SEP 2020

The European Commission (EC) extended the deadline for completing an investigation into Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit to 23 December, more than 13 months after the deal was first announced.

Following a preliminary assessment, the EC last month launched an in-depth probe citing concerns about the deal extending Google’s already strong position in the online advertising market and allowing it to access a larger pool of personal data.

At the time EC Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the investigation aimed to “ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition”.

Its original deadline for the wider probe was 9 December.

Google maintains the deal is about devices not data. In August its SVP for devices and services Rick Osterloh made a public commitment the company would not use health and wellness data from Fitbit for advertisements. It has also offered a legally binding pledge to the EC along the same lines.

On announcing the big-money acquisition in November 2019, Google expected the deal to close during 2020.

However, since then a number of authorities around the world have raised concerns and opened investigations into competition and data privacy implications.

Various consumer watchdogs have also voiced apprehension.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Korea watchdog examines app store, OS markets

Android 11 goes live

Google launches Wi-Fi offload service

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association