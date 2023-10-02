 EC explores alleged AI chip sector abuse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_AI & Cloud

EC explores alleged AI chip sector abuse

02 OCT 2023
Flags fly outside the European Commission's headquarters building

The European Commission (EC) reportedly opened an early stage probe into alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the AI chip market, a segment currently dominated by Nvidia.

Bloomberg reported the EC is analysing potential anti-competitive practices in the market of GPUs, which are used to train large language models and other AI software alongside gaming.

The probe so far involves informally collecting views on alleged abuse, which will be used to decide on the need for future intervention.

A formal investigation could result in a company found guilty of violations facing penalties of as much as 10 per cent of global annual revenue and an order to change business models.

Nvidia has been a major beneficiary of the generative AI boom, stating demand for AI-capable silicon was a factor for a 101 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to $13.5 billion in its fiscal Q2 2024 (ending 30 July).

It forecast revenue of $16 billion in its next quarter.

The company is, however, now seemingly starting to gain attention from regulators.

Along with EC, Bloomberg reported French authorities also started to interview market players about Nvidia, focusing on its pricing policy.

French competition authorities last week raided Nvidia offices over claims of anti-competitive practices in the graphics card sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Top 5 takeaways

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association