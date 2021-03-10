 EC details digital targets up to 2030 - Mobile World Live
Home

EC details digital targets up to 2030

10 MAR 2021

The European Commission (EC) outlined a roadmap towards achieving a range of digital goals by 2030, placing a major focus on 5G rollouts and integration of technologies including cloud computing and AI in businesses.

In a statement presenting its vision and targets for Europe’s digital transformation, the EC explained it aimed to ensure digital sovereignty and pursue policies to “empower people and businesses” through a programme named Digital Compass.

The framework includes a target to ensure at least 80 per cent of all adults have basic digital skills, with 20 million ICT specialists employed in the European Union (EU) by 2030. The EC also aims to deliver secure and sustainable infrastructure, providing gigabit connectivity to all households and covering populated areas with 5G.

It also aims to produce cutting-edge and sustainable semiconductors in Europe, targeting a share of 20 per cent of the world’s production and deployment of 10,000 climate neutral nodes. The body also wants to produce the region’s first quantum computer in five years.

The EC wants 75 per cent of companies to use cloud computing services, big data and AI, and said all key public services should be available online.

Other highlights from the plan include a goal to launch multi-country projects, including the possibility of a pan-European interconnected data process infrastructure; deployment of next-generation low power processors; and connected public administrations.

The plan needs approval from all EU countries and the European Parliament before it can be put into action.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

