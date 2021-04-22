 EC details AI regulation plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC details AI regulation plan

22 APR 2021

The European Commission (EC) proposed new rules covering the impact of AI on humans and businesses, targeting creation of a trustworthy environment for the development of innovative products and services in the European Union (EU).

In its statement, the EC explained rules would be founded on a risk-based approach to AI, and seek to find a balance between promoting uptake of the technology with protecting people.

It plans to ban AI systems considered to pose “a clear threat” to safety, livelihoods and rights of people, including services which manipulate human behaviour “to circumvent users’ free will” or allow government-developed social credit systems.

AI systems deemed high risk include those covering employment; education; law enforcement; and critical infrastructure, for example transport. These will be subjected to “strict obligations” before appearing on the market.

The EC emphasised systems for biometric identification will also face strict requirements, with their use in public spaces banned save for  “narrow exceptions” such as investigating terrorist threats or cases of missing children.

It noted the “vast majority” of AI is expected to be low-risk citing email spam filters and video games as example.

EC EVP Margrethe Vestager said the regulations will be “future-proof and innovation-friendly”.

Thierry Breton Commissioner for the Internal Market, added the proposed rules “aim to strengthen Europe’s position as a global hub of excellence in AI from the lab to the market”, and help to “harness the potential of AI for industrial use”.

The proposed rules must be ratified by the European Parliament and EU member states before they can be adopted.

In 2020, the EC started a public consultation on the proposals, claiming at the time it intended to create incentives for accelerating AI adoption across the EU.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Microsoft mulls $16B buy of AI speech specialist

Orange pilots software-centric service in R&D push

Deutsche Telekom loses appeal of Slovak fine

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association