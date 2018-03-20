English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC commences €120M WiFi4EU project

20 MAR 2018

The European Commission (EC) launched its WiFi4EU web portal project, inviting municipalities across Europe to register details for the chance to benefit from a $120 million EU fund to build free public wireless internet hotspots.

In a statement, the EC said municipalities can now register to apply for the first lot of 1,000 WiFi4EU vouchers, available from mid-May, which will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The project got the nod from the European Parliament to launch in October 2017.

WiFi4EU offers vouchers worth €15,000 to applicants for municipalities to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces including libraries, museums, public parks and squares. The project is open until 2020.

The commission said municipalities can use vouchers to purchase and install Wi-Fi equipment in their chosen centres of local public life. The cost for maintaining the network will be covered by the municipality.

EC president Jean-Claude Juncker previously said the WiFI4EU initiative aims to connect “every European village and every city with free wireless internet access around the main centres of public life by 2020”.

The €120 million pot is available to fund equipment for public free Wi-Fi services in up to 8,000 municipalities in all Member States, as well as Norway and Iceland.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC begins AI ethics push

ETNO slams EC agreement on 5G spectrum

EC to review Apple Shazam deal

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association