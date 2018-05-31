English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC clears Liberty Global’s 2014 Ziggo deal

31 MAY 2018

The European Commission (EC) reapproved the acquisition of Dutch cable company Ziggo by Liberty Global – a business which is now part of a fixed-mobile JV with Vodafone Group – after reviewing the original decision made in 2014.

EC officials revoked original clearance for the deal in 2017 and subsequently opened a review on the impact of the merger on the cable and pay-TV markets in the Netherlands.

Had new terms been placed on Liberty Global’s 2014 transaction – or the deal turned down completely – the knock-on effect on the Vodafone JV could have been huge. That agreement would likely have had to be completely reassessed, even though the companies already operate as one.

In a statement, the EC said the 2014 decision had been annulled for “procedural reasons” and after review had been reapproved subject to a number of conditions.

The terms are similar to those placed on Liberty back in 2014 and include providing enough capacity to support OTT broadcast services over its cable network, and measures to maintain the current level of competition in the pay-TV sector.

Liberty took over Ziggo in 2014 and merged it with its UPC business. Two years later it announced it was set to form a 50/50 joint venture with Vodafone to create a converged fixed-mobile provider in the country under the brand VodafoneZiggo.

The JV officially opened its doors, after gaining national and European-level approval, on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone CEO berates DT following €18.4B Liberty deal

Vodafone hours away from €18B Liberty deal

Vodafone weeks away from Liberty deal – report

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association