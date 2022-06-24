 EC car project makes border breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EC car project makes border breakthrough

24 JUN 2022

A European Commission funded autonomous car project completed a pilot that connected a range of next-generation vehicle functions using 5G, with involvement from a number of operators and technology vendors.

The 5G-Carmen project, coordinated by the Bruno Kessler Foundation, conducted the autonomous pilot to connect low latency, autonomous and assisted driving vehicle functions using 5G, and edge computing infrastructure deployed by Telecom Italia, Magenta and Deutsche Telekom. The pilot was further assisted by Nokia, Qualcomm, NEC and INWIT.

A major breakthrough from the move was not only that the pilot was conducted within each country, but also across borders from Italy to Austria and Austria to Germany.

A statement from 5G-Carmen explained cross-border scenarios are challenging for 5G networks but it was able to showcase smooth service continuity for all drivers moving from one country to another, providing roaming connectivity to the users with the same level of service quality granted to users connected to their home network.

Providing further details of the pilot, the vehicles demonstrated the ability to perform cooperative lane manoeuvres and lane changes using connected, assisted and automated driving along the 5G corridor and at the border.

Data was also shared with surrounding vehicles thanks to 5G and also C-V2X direct communication.

Matteo Gerosa, 5G-CARMEN project coordinator, claimed the “5G-Carmen project represents a milestone for the evolution of connected and automated vehicles”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei eyes key place in Europe sustainability push

Digital giants face EU networks scrutiny

Apple faces pressure over NFC access
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association