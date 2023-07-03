 e& explores Europe deal with PPF Group - Mobile World Live
Home

e& explores Europe deal with PPF Group

03 JUL 2023

UAE-based e& entered discussions with investment company PPF Group to explore potential business opportunities in Europe, part of the operator’s ambitions to expand beyond its home market.

In a filing with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, e& noted the pair had earmarked central and southeastern Europe, excluding Czech Republic, as potential target markets.

e& stated it will “keep the market updated” on the progress of the talks, which it explained are at an early stage.

PPF Group specialises in telecommunications, financial services, media and e-commerce with presence in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

It is headquartered in Czech Republic with a diverse investment portfolio which includes Hungary operator Yettel and O2’s Czech operations, which it bought from Telefonica in 2013.

As part of its global push, e& has built a 12 per cent stake in Vodafone Group, excluding treasury shares, an investment intended to give it exposure to a global leader along with helping it to forge potential commercial partnerships.

Earlier this year, it also bought a 50 per cent stake in Uber’s Middle Eastern subsidiary for $400 million as part of its commitment to boost digital offerings and push beyond telecoms.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

