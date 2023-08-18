 e& backs Abu Dhabi Industry 4.0 strategy - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

e& backs Abu Dhabi Industry 4.0 strategy

18 AUG 2023

e& enterprise teamed with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies by local businesses, targeting improvements in sustainable manufacturing.

In a joint statement, e&’s business arm noted it will use its expertise in areas including cybersecurity, IoT, cloud computing and AI to help enterprises digitalise their operations.

The partners claimed the deal is part of the UAE’s wider strategy to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s “most competitive industrial hub”, and a joint working group will be formed to support the initiative.

Under the agreement, the pair will explore ways to provide digital tools to aid sustainable and efficient operations for industrial enterprises, alongside publishing joint studies and hosting workshops around sustainable manufacturing.

Alberto Araque, CEO of IoT and AI at e& enterprise said its partnership with the government “underscores our dedication to empowering businesses to flourish in the digital era while fostering environmentally responsible methods.”

The UAE is preparing to host the United Nations COP28 Climate Change conference later this year.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Featured Content

