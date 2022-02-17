 Dun & Bradstreet gives Google Cloud preference - Mobile World Live
Home

Dun & Bradstreet gives Google Cloud preference

17 FEB 2022
Google Cloud

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, a US provider of data analytic tools and market intelligence for businesses, tapped Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider as it moved to modernise its infrastructure and expand its services.

A ten-year deal with Google Cloud also covers collaborating on industry-specific services focused on operational efficiency.

Their first order of business is to develop methods to mitigate ongoing supply chain problems, with Dun & Bradstreet set to become one of the founding data providers for Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin platform, a targeted digital twin initiative it announced in 2021.

Other elements of the deal involve developing systems employing analytics and business-centric intelligence, along with a broader remit to explore future potential opportunities.

The digital twin element is notable, coming at a time of growing interest and deployments by companies including Amazon Web Services and BT Group.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Asia

