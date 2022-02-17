Dun & Bradstreet gives Google Cloud preference

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, a US provider of data analytic tools and market intelligence for businesses, tapped Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider as it moved to modernise its infrastructure and expand its services.

A ten-year deal with Google Cloud also covers collaborating on industry-specific services focused on operational efficiency.

Their first order of business is to develop methods to mitigate ongoing supply chain problems, with Dun & Bradstreet set to become one of the founding data providers for Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin platform, a targeted digital twin initiative it announced in 2021.

Other elements of the deal involve developing systems employing analytics and business-centric intelligence, along with a broader remit to explore future potential opportunities.

The digital twin element is notable, coming at a time of growing interest and deployments by companies including Amazon Web Services and BT Group.