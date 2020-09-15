 Du sells data centre stake for $218M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Du sells data centre stake for $218M

15 SEP 2020

UAE operator du formally declared the sale of its minority stake in Khazna Data Center for AED800 million ($217.8 million) to Technology Holding Company, the IT infrastructure company’s majority shareholder.

In a statement to the Dubai stock exchange under its full name of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the operator said the sale of its 26 per cent indirect stake was expected to close by the end of the month.

The sale is set to net the company a profit of AED521 million, which it plans to book in its Q3 results.

Disposal of the stake, it noted, is part of a strategy of “pursuing data centre development through either full ownership or commercial partnerships” to accelerate its growth in the area.

The transaction was mooted in local media last week following a board meeting to approve the deal, but formally filed with the stock exchange today (15 September).

Cost cuts
The sale comes two months after the operator announced a cost efficiency drive.

At the time, CEO Johan Dennelind said the overhead reductions were an attempt to “ease pressure” on its bottom line after the “severe negative impact on its business” caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Among the initiatives introduced were reduced spend on marketing and “optimising” use of its current resources alongside contract renegotiations with suppliers.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Making moves in MENA

Du chief bids farewell with a warning

du satisfied with Huawei 5G security

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association