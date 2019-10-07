 du satisfied with Huawei 5G security - Mobile World Live
Home

du satisfied with Huawei 5G security

07 OCT 2019

UAE-based operator du became the latest to back Huawei, with CTO Saleem Albalooshi stating the company has no concerns over the security of the Chinese vendor’s kit, Reuters reported.

Albalooshi explained Huawei is deploying 5G equipment for the operator and its research had not uncovered any “security holes” with the vendor’s gear, “specifically in 5G”, the news agency stated.

He added du is concerned with US pressure around the use of Huawei equipment, specifically threats by the nation to suspend the sharing of information by intelligence services. However, the company’s approach will be guided by the UAE government and regulations, he explained.

du’s backing adds to support Huawei gleaned from Malaysian operator Maxis and Russia-based MTS, Arab News reported.

The vendor reportedly also gained backing from Norwegian cabinet minister Nikolai Astrup, who told Reuters the country wasn’t planning to block Huawei from working on 5G networks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied its equipment is a security threat.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

