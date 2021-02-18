 DT takes first step towards SA 5G in Germany - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT takes first step towards SA 5G in Germany

18 FEB 2021

Deutsche Telekom announced plans to test standalone (SA) 5G using an antenna site in a town just outside Munich, in what the company hailed as a first in its home market.

An antenna at the site in Garching will be connected to a trial SA 5G core network using cloud infrastructure. Deutsche Telekom plans to test a range of devices and applications using the system in the coming weeks.

Deutsche Telekom’s current 5G network, based on non-standalone architecture, covers 68 per cent of Germany’s population.

The company noted it was important to be at the forefront of developments in the evolution of 5G, pointing to the advantages offered by network slicing and edge computing expected to be enabled by the move to SA.

Walter Goldenits, CTO at its German business Telekom Deutschland, said the trial would help it “gain necessary and important experience with” SA 5G.

He added subsequent rollouts in that part of the country would depend on customer requirements in the region.

The company did not disclose which vendors are providing equipment for the trial.

Last month, Samsung announced it was partnering with the operator group’s operation in the Czech Republic on a similar project.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

US taps Linux Foundation to boost open 5G

Vodafone NZ raises network spend

Ekholm critica la disfuncionalidad del sector de telecomunicaciones europeo
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association