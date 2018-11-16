English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT stands by plan as EC Tele2 deadline looms

16 NOV 2018

Deutsche Telekom (DT) reportedly decided against offering the European Commission any concessions which could have helped push through its acquisition of a majority stake in Tele2 Netherlands.

According to EC filings, no additional information had been submitted ahead of the 30 November deadline despite reports last month stating DT was set to give ground on its proposal.

According to Dutch business publication FD the operator instead opted to stand by its original proposal following a behind closed doors meeting with EC competition authorities.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Tele2 president and CEO Anders Nilsson told an investor conference its unit in the Netherlands was no longer a viable standalone business – ramping pressure on regulators to wave through the proposal to merge the operation with rival T-Mobile Netherlands.

The deal, worth €190 million, would see the third and fourth largest operators in the Dutch market combine – a move the two said would create a stronger competitor to larger rivals KPN and VodafoneZiggo.

GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 put KPN as the market’s largest player by mobile connections, with a 49 per cent share. VodafoneZiggo holds a 30 per cent share with the remainder split between local units of T-Mobile and Tele2.

The proposed Tele2 / T-Mobile merger was first announced in December 2017 and subsequently submitted to competition authorities.

After pushing the deadline for its initial decision back twice, the EC opened an in-depth probe in June on fears reducing the number of competitors from four to three would hamper competition in the market and have an adverse impact on consumers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC harmonises frequencies for short-range IoT

Deadline looms for Google appeal of EU fine

Deutsche Tel talks Netherlands concessions with EC

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association