 DT, Orange units hail blockchain breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT, Orange units hail blockchain breakthrough

03 DEC 2020

The international carrier arms of Orange and Deutsche Telekom (DT) lauded the results of a study into the use of blockchain to improve information exchange between operators, a system said to ultimately improve quality of service for end users.

In a joint statement, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Orange International Carriers announced the results of a proof of concept test of blockchain technology to enhance IP Exchange (IPX) services.

The pair said the system would allow secure and transparent sharing of KPI data between operators to improve “incident management” on networks.

IPX systems are one of the key components in allowing international and domestic roaming services. The two said the results of the study would now be presented to industry association the GSMA.

DT Global Carrier SVP Rolf Nafziger said the result “validates the benefits of blockchain technology for optimizing IPX services”.

Orange International Carriers CEO Emmanuel Rochas added the results were “very satisfying and they offer great promise for our industry”.

“We now have proof that IPX service management can benefit from improved levels of efficiency and reliability using blockchain. This is both timely and relevant because the forthcoming integration of 5G into mainstream telecoms services requires efficient, reliable data transfer, so these advances will bring confidence to operators and end-users alike.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange preps Belgium buyout, splashes tax refund cash

Vodafone, Axiata, Orange back open software project

France joins Orange 5G party

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association