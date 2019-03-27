 DT opens door to 5G security talks - Mobile World Live
Home

DT opens door to 5G security talks

27 MAR 2019

Deutsche Telekom suggested it would be open to sharing data with other operators, in an effort to safeguard future 5G technologies and improve network security.

Speaking to Reuters, Srini Gopalan, head of Deutsche Telekom’s European business, said there was “nothing more important for our industry” than ensuring the security of networks.

“We would like to do everything productive and positive to enhance that,” he said, opening the door to data sharing between operators.

Gopalan was speaking after the European Commission (EC) unveiled an EU-wide plan to ensure the security of 5G networks, while it notably avoided banning under-fire vendor Huawei from participating in the continent’s rollout despite US pressure.

The EC said it wanted European countries to share intelligence on cybersecurity risks and identify a collective plan to tackle them.

Gopalan reiterated that Deutsche Telekom was continuing to review its procurement strategy for 5G, in light of security concerns around Huawei.

“We have today multiple vendors including Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson in our networks,” he added. “When I said we are reviewing our procurement, what we are reviewing is the mix of that.”

Deutsche Telekom has previously said Europe’s 5G rollout could be delayed by at least two years if Huawei is blocked from supplying equipment for the technology.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

