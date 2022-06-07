DT eyes rural boost with latest 5G move

Deutsche Telekom (DT) switched-on 5G services over 700MHz spectrum, a development the operator marketed as improving the latest network technology for its customers in rural Germany.

It noted the development meant greater speed and indoor coverage over a wider area compared to other 5G frequencies used in rural areas, with 3,000 antennas across 1,100 sites providing coverage in the newly deployed band.

DT’s head of technology Walter Goldenits said the use of 700MHz was the “logical continuation of our spectrum strategy” following the availability of services using 2.1GHz and 3.6GHz frequencies.

Devices compatible with the network extension include the Samsung Galaxy S22, various smartphones from Xiaomi and Oppo, and environmental player Fairphone’s latest device.

Germany completed clearance of the 700MHz band in 2019 having already auctioned allocations to operators.

Standalone progress

According to DT’s latest figures, 92 per cent of Germany’s population are covered by 5G services, with 67,000 antennas on its own network alone.

The operator added sites using 700MHz and 3.6GHz bands are able to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) variants of the technology.

Activation of the 700MHz band takes DT’s total number of antennas able to deliver SA 5G to 8,000, adding to the 5,000 declared during its network rollout update in April.