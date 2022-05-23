 DT, Ericsson harness sun and wind for 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

DT, Ericsson harness sun and wind for 5G

23 MAY 2022

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson detailed the results of a year-long trial of wind and solar power at a 5G site in Germany which they claimed could form a blueprint for more efficient future mobile networks.

The companies explained the 5G site in Bavaria had been part-powered by energy from 12 square metres of solar panels since the initiative began and they have now added a wind turbine capable of providing up to 5kW of additional power.

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson noted the trial formed part of efforts to improve the sustainability of mobile networks and tackle rising electricity costs.

The simultaneous integration of the two renewable energy sources means the site can theoretically be operated on a standalone basis without resorting to the electrical power grid.

Deutsche Telekom SVP for technology guidance and economics Leif Heitzer noted ensuring “integrated management” of clean, efficient and reliable power sources and usage “is key for sustainable mobile site operations”.

In a next step, the partners plan to integrate additional energy sources such as fuel cells, which will replace the need for diesel generators currently kept in reserve for emergencies.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

