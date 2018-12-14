 DT considers Huawei stance as security fears heighten - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DT considers Huawei stance as security fears heighten

14 DEC 2018

Deutsche Telekom is reportedly reassessing its network equipment strategy at a time of growing security concerns about Chinese vendors, as the global pressure on Huawei increases.

In a statement to Reuters, Deutsche Telekom said it takes “the global discussion about the security of network equipment from Chinese vendors very seriously” and is reassessing its procurement strategy.

Deutsche Telekom, which is part state-owned, has taken a multi-vendor approach to its network kit, using equipment from Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco and Huawei.

However, the latter is facing escalating scrutiny from authorities around the world, which could propel Germany and its largest operator into action.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that France is also taking steps to ensure Huawei is kept out of key parts of the country’s 5G telecoms infrastructure through a series of legal and regulatory revisions.

The country’s largest operator, Orange, also reportedly confirmed it won’t use Huawei equipment for its 5G network.

Pressure ramps
Huawei has already faced bans from supplying equipment for future 5G builds in the US, Australia and New Zealand: operators in Japan also said this week they will also avoid the Chinese vendor.

The German government came under pressure to prohibit China-based companies including Huawei from participating in 5G network deployments from the US last month.

However, Germany reportedly saw no legal basis to bar any vendors from the country’s 5G market.

Deutsche Telekom holds a close relationship with Huawei: the companies are conducting a pilot 5G project ahead of the country’s auction of suitable spectrum, scheduled for 2019.

Notably, one of Deutsche Telekom’s biggest units is T-Mobile US, which is currently facing regulatory scrutiny as it attempts to merge with rival Sprint in a $26 billion deal.

This week, Huawei’s chief for Western Europe said the company was willing to make sweeping changes across its business to ease global security fears.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia tips 5G in LatAm to reach industries first

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

SKT makes 5G video call on 3.5GHz band
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association