Drahi shows Altice France boss the door

The CEO of Altice France and its mobile business SFR Gregory Rabuel reportedly lost his job and left the business with immediate effect, as the company’s top management became dissatisfied with poor financial performance.

In an internal memo viewed by Les Echos, group owner Patrick Drahi announced Rabuel would leave his functions after 13 years with Altice, a decision made by mutual consent.

Les Echos cited a union source as stating management were not happy with the business units which instigated the departure, but added the the shake-up also coincides with a new cycle of change.

Rabuel will be replaced by the company’s media head Arthur Dreyfuss. Meanwhile, current executive director for SFR’s overseas unit, Mathieu Cocq, will take over as MD for the business.

Altice France, which owns operator SFR, recently beefed up its operations with the acquisition of local fixed operator and MVNO Coriolis Telecom.