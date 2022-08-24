 Drahi shows Altice France boss the door - Mobile World Live
Drahi shows Altice France boss the door

24 AUG 2022

The CEO of Altice France and its mobile business SFR Gregory Rabuel reportedly lost his job and left the business with immediate effect, as the company’s top management became dissatisfied with poor financial performance.

In an internal memo viewed by Les Echos, group owner Patrick Drahi announced Rabuel would leave his functions after 13 years with Altice, a decision made by mutual consent.

Les Echos cited a union source as stating management were not happy with the business units which instigated the departure, but added the the shake-up also coincides with a new cycle of change.

Rabuel will be replaced by the company’s media head Arthur Dreyfuss. Meanwhile, current executive director for SFR’s overseas unit, Mathieu Cocq, will take over as MD for the business.

Altice France, which owns operator SFR, recently beefed up its operations with the acquisition of local fixed operator and MVNO Coriolis Telecom.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

