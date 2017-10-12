English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

DoJ officials tipped to oppose Sprint, T-Mobile merger

12 OCT 2017

US Department of Justice (DoJ) staff were tipped to rule against approving any merger agreed by T-Mobile US and Sprint.

Sources told Reuters full time officials (who are not appointed by the governing administration) would prefer T-Mobile remains a disruptive force in the market with aggressive promotions.

In addition to removing a major competitor from the post paid smartphone space, Reuters noted a combined T-Mobile-Sprint would also hold more than 50 per cent of the prepaid market. Both of those factors will be taken into the DoJ officials’ assessment of whether a merger deal would hurt customers.

According to the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) 20th Mobile Wireless Competition Report, Verizon currently leads the competition with nearly 146 million mobile connections, AT&T is second with nearly 135 million, followed by T-Mobile (71.5 million) and Sprint (59.5 million). Together, T-Mobile and Sprint would have around 131 million, leading to concerns the closer proximity to Verizon and AT&T would reduce the combined company’s incentive to compete with aggressive price promotions.

The ultimate approval decision will be left to recently appointed DoJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim and the Republican-dominated FCC.

In a research note, MoffettNathanson analysts said the Reuters report doesn’t mean a deal is impossible, but noted DoJ staff opposition doesn’t “help the odds”.

The company estimated there is an 80 per cent chance the operators will attempt a merger; a 40 per cent probability of deal being agreed; and a 50 per cent chance it would then secure regulatory approval.

With the odds so up in the air, MoffettNathanson warned investors should take into account the risks to the companies’ value if a deal falls through.

“Not only would the synergies of a deal be lost, but the warranted multiple of the companies would decline,” the analysts wrote.

“These risks are asymmetrically skewed to the downside in Sprint…We estimate that Sprint’s stock would fall to under $3 on a standalone basis without the expectation of M&A.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC faces first overhaul in 25 years

T-Mobile customer info exposed by website flaw

T-Mobile asserts 5G, satellites can coexist above 24GHz

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association