English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Docomo taps partners to find 5G use cases

18 JUL 2018

INTERVIEW: NTT Docomo is looking to partnerships to drive demand for new 5G use cases as it prepares to launch the next-generation technology before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Lan Chen, president and CEO of Docomo Beijing Labs (pictured), told Mobile World Live the operator launched its 5G Open Partners Programme in May and more than 1,400 companies have joined the initiative.

“It is growing very fast. The programme lets potential customers know what 5G can bring and what are the merits of the technology. Docomo holds workshops and offers a 5G test environment to jointly find good use cases,” she explained.

The Beijing unit was set up in 2004 to focus on wireless technology and also to promote 3GPP standardisation. Two years ago it started researching artificial intelligence (AI) to create new services to back Docomo’s smart life business.

Chen added it aims to use 5G technology to enhance the user experience and use AI technology to develop new services.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the executive announced Docomo’s 5G countdown had begun, with the company set to launch the technology within 800 days. The operator plans to first build a non-standalone 5G system based on trials it started in 2017, she said.

“The purpose is to fully utilise the LTE network resources, reduce network costs and speed up the rollout of 5G services. We also want to strategically deploy the network in areas to accommodate heavy data traffic. The second area, which is different from previous generations, will be to try to offer 5G at a price that can bring new services to industries.”

To watch the full interview, click here.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson flags underlying earnings momentum

Korea operators plan joint 5G launch

France unveils ambitious 5G rollout goals

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association