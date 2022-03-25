 Docomo offloads towers to JTower for $870M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo offloads towers to JTower for $870M

25 MAR 2022

Japan-based NTT Docomo agreed to sell 6,002 towers to JTower for JPY106.2 billion ($870 million), which the operator will then lease back, as the two companies expand their network sharing efforts.

In a statement, Docomo explained it will transfer towers where certain conditions have been met, with JTower to attract new tenants from rival operators.

The operator said the transfer is aimed at reducing the capital investment and operating expenses for tenants to speed up the rollout of 5G networks in Japan. It added the sale will promote network sharing, which reduces the environmental impact through the more effective use of existing infrastructure.

Docomo recently said it had 10,000 5G base stations across the country, with plans to double that number and take population coverage to 90 per cent by March 2024.

In November 2021, the two companies announced a capital and business alliance, with the operator acquiring part of the JTower shares held by its parent company and become a shareholder with 2.5 per cent voting rights.

Docomo’s parent NTT in July agreed to sell 71 towers to JTower for an undisclosed sum.

Last October, new Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile also formed a capital tie-up with JTower and acquired a stake in the tower company.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo takes open RAN expertise to the world

NTT Docomo profit climbs

Docomo, Airbus mull further HAPS work
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association