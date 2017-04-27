English
HomeAsiaNews

Docomo details 5G strategy, schedules trials

27 APR 2017

Japan-based NTT Docomo announced plans to implement a “medium-term strategy” by 2020, through which it aims to “realise a more innovative business structure in the coming era of 5G.”

The country’s top operator said from late May 2017, 5G trial sites will be launched to enable it and partner companies to collaborate in creating “standard-setting new services” which leverage 5G strengths such as low latency, ultra-high speed, ultra-large capacity and massive device connectivity.

Docomo said in the past it wants to launch commercial 5G services in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The aim of its new strategy is to “exceed the expectations of customers and help them connect with their aspirations via exciting and unexpected services”.

Docomo wants to become a market leader by evolving its services, such as loyalty programmes and billing plans, and by leveraging the strengths of 5G to launch services under a project called ’empower+d challenge’.

It wants to make use of technologies including VR, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT to improve its entertainment and lifestyle offerings, such as fintech and healthcare.

The operator wants to use AI to develop stress-free customer support, particularly when it comes to cutting down on waiting times.

In November, Docomo claimed its drive to launch 5G by 2020 gained further momentum after it completed pre-standard 5G trials in Japan with two of its vendor partners.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Asia

