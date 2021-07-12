 Diversity advocate urges CEOs to drive inclusivity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Diversity advocate urges CEOs to drive inclusivity

12 JUL 2021

INTERVIEW: Mary Clark, host of the Diversity4Tech summit at MWC21 Barcelona (pictured), insisted there remained a long way to go to ensure more inclusion in the industry and change would only be possible if it is driven by the very top of an organisation.

The former Synchronoss Technologies CMO highlighted the benchmark for women in technology leadership roles stood at 20 per cent, showing there is still a lot of work to be done despite steps in the right direction.

Clark said delivering change and a more inclusive industry required action within the fundamental fabric of a company, adding it was important for boardrooms to drive diversity through their employees.

“Are we asking ourselves, does everybody look like me? Do we all have a different point of view, because we’re in an industry that is selling to 8 billion people. So that means we should be having people in the room that represents everybody we’re selling to. It seems to be most commercially logical thing to [be] doing.”

Clark emphasised change had to come from the very top, and it fell on the CEO to send the right message and make diversity and inclusion “as important as the business outcomes you’re being measured against”.

During the interview, Clark also opened up on the Diversity4Tech initiative, and how it had evolved from Women4Tech. Click here to watch.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

What’s new this MWC?
MWC17

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association