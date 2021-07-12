Diversity advocate urges CEOs to drive inclusivity

INTERVIEW: Mary Clark, host of the Diversity4Tech summit at MWC21 Barcelona (pictured), insisted there remained a long way to go to ensure more inclusion in the industry and change would only be possible if it is driven by the very top of an organisation.

The former Synchronoss Technologies CMO highlighted the benchmark for women in technology leadership roles stood at 20 per cent, showing there is still a lot of work to be done despite steps in the right direction.

Clark said delivering change and a more inclusive industry required action within the fundamental fabric of a company, adding it was important for boardrooms to drive diversity through their employees.

“Are we asking ourselves, does everybody look like me? Do we all have a different point of view, because we’re in an industry that is selling to 8 billion people. So that means we should be having people in the room that represents everybody we’re selling to. It seems to be most commercially logical thing to [be] doing.”

Clark emphasised change had to come from the very top, and it fell on the CEO to send the right message and make diversity and inclusion “as important as the business outcomes you’re being measured against”.

During the interview, Clark also opened up on the Diversity4Tech initiative, and how it had evolved from Women4Tech.