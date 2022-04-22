 Dish Wireless, Cisco tapped for CBRS trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Wireless, Cisco tapped for CBRS trial

22 APR 2022

US-based non-profit connectivity provider Internet2 lined up Dish Wireless and Cisco as partners in a trial of a neutral host network using CBRS spectrum which could boost connectivity between public and private systems.

The companies plan to begin tests of the private network at a US university later this year, a move Internet2 argued would simplify the institution’s connectivity by providing a common network for mobile and Wi-Fi services.

Internet2 explained the partners would validate the feasibility of a scalable, multi-tenant, architecture using CBRS.

Dish Wireless CCO Stephen Bye noted difficulties “for today’s current wireless networks to provide consistently reliable connectivity and coverage across an entire university campus”, explaining the trial aimed to prove the ability of CBRS spectrum to boost quality through the operator’s 5G network.

Internet2 explained CBRS spectrum in the 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz band had lowered barriers to owning and operating private LTE and 5G networks.

For educational institutions, this opens the door to services including smart campuses, IoT sensor networks, extended Wi-Fi coverage, fixed wireless access and backing for research testbeds.

The neutral host network will employ the university’s Cisco 5G as-a-service based private network, Internet2’s national research and education set-up and Dish Wireless’ 5G network.

In 2021, Dish Wireless and Cisco teamed to develop network slicing tools, with private networks one of the first steps towards achieving this on 5G infrastructure.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon, Cisco claim autonomous driving breakthrough

Verizon y Cisco presumen de avances en conducción autónoma

XL taps Cisco for 4G optimisation
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association