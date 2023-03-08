 Dish Wireless assesses 800MHz spectrum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Wireless assesses 800MHz spectrum

08 MAR 2023

Dish Wireless commenced a trial of low-band 800MHz spectrum after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted permission for testing, potentially advancing a purchase of relevant licences from T-Mobile US for $3.6 billion.

The operator began a six-month trial of spectrum in the 817MHz to 824MHz and 862MHz to 869MHz ranges on 6 March after the FCC cleared the move late last week.

Media speculation in 2022 suggested Dish Wireless’ interest in the spectrum was waning.

On its Q4 earnings call last month chairman Charlie Ergen cited “positive developments” around the frequencies, but added the company is “not suicidal” in terms of sacrificing “the balance sheet for some short-term gains”.

CFO Paul Orban stated there was an increased probability the company would exercise the purchase option with T-Mobile.

Terms of the agreement mean Dish Wireless would be liable for a $72 million fee for walking away.

Analysts have speculated Dish Wireless faces an uphill climb for building a sustainable mobile business due, in part to the cost.

It conducted a $500 million debt offering in January and a $2 billion funding round in November 2022, both of which are being used to contstruct a 5G network.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish Wireless deploys Samsung vRAN equipment

Dish Wireless despliega equipamiento de vRAN fabricado por Samsung

Dish Wireless loses top 5G executive

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association