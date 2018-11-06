English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish taps Ericsson for IoT network build

06 NOV 2018

Satellite operator Dish Network advanced a plan to construct an NB-IoT network in the US by March 2020, naming Ericsson as its vendor of choice for core and radio access equipment for the project.

The pair said development work began earlier this year when Dish tapped Ericsson to complete an initial radio frequency design for the network. Tests of 3GPP standards-based NB-IoT data transmissions were also conducted using Dish’s spectrum, validating extended range connections up to 100km from a base station.

In addition to providing Dish’s core network, Ericsson will supply 5G-capable radios for the NB-IoT network, setting the stage for future upgrades.

The news comes as Dish strives to meet spectrum utilisation requirements for its AWS-4 and 700MHz licences set by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Dish has until March 2020 to meet those standards.

Deployment plan shaping up
The NB-IoT network rollout is the first part of Dish’s two-phase spectrum usage strategy, which also includes the subsequent launch of a nationwide 5G network.

Though financial details of the Ericsson deal were not released, Dish executives previously said it plans to spend between $500 million and $1 billion building its NB-IoT network, with the majority of the outlay coming in 2019.

In May, Dish co-founder and chairman Charlie Ergen told an investor conference the 5G deployment could cost up to $10 billion and include the construction of 50,000 towers. He did not provide a timeline for completion of that project.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Dish brands AT&T anticompetitive in HBO content spat

Veon laments lack of Russian 5G spectrum

Fujitsu, Ericsson forge 5G base station partnership
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association