 Dish, T-Mobile US alter service agreement - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish, T-Mobile US alter service agreement

21 JUN 2022
Dish

Dish Network and T-Mobile US inked an amendment to a master network services agreement signed in 2020 which boosts the newcomer’s ability to compete in the retail marketplace.

The original agreement gave Dish Network’s retail wireless brands including Boost Mobile access to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Their revised agreement contained financial and operational changes including improved pricing and enhanced roaming for Dish Network’s 5G customers in return for an annual minimum revenue commitment.

T-Mobile CMO Mike Katz stated the revised agreement locks-in a multi-billion revenue commitment for the operator’s business.

John Swieringa, president and COO of Dish Wireless, noted the new agreement would enable its parent company to be more competitive.

The new terms require Department of Justice (DoJ) approval by 14 August to come into effect.

Dish Network lost 343,000 customers from its Boost Mobile MVNO operation during Q1, compared with the loss of 161,000 in Q1 2021. Executives blamed some of the declines on T-Mobile’s shutdown of its CDMA network.

The companies disputed the timeline for the CDMA shutdown for more than a year.

On its Q1 earnings call, Dish Network president and CEO Erik Carlson noted the network shutdown and a delay in a DoJ’s review of its revised agreement with T-Mobile impacted its ability to compete in Q1.

The government allowed T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint to proceed alongside efforts to make Dish Network a competitive fourth mobile operator in the US.

Dish Wireless last week claimed to have met a deadline to cover 20 per cent of the US population with its 5G network.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

