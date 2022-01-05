 Dish puts Swieringa in charge of wireless push - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish puts Swieringa in charge of wireless push

05 JAN 2022
Swieringa

Dish Network named John Swieringa president and COO of Dish Wireless, giving the executive responsibility for the company’s MVNO business and the operation of a greenfield 5G network it is building.

Swieringa (pictured) is also group president of retail wireless, a position he has held since June 2020. In a statement, Dish Network described the new appointment as an expanded role even though Swieringa has already been serving as COO of Dish Network.

The company stated four of its key wireless executives will report to Swieringa: Stephen Bye, EVP and CCO; Dave Mayo, EVP of network development; Marc Rouanne, EVP and chief network officer; and Stephen Stokols, EVP of retail wireless.

Swieringa has been with Dish Network for 14 years. Previously, he worked in finance for several companies including communications platform provider Avaya.

Dish Network EVP Jeff McSchooler was previously responsible for wireless operations. The company website states he is also in charge of network construction.

The company is in the process of deploying the first greenfield, cloud-based open RAN 5G network in the US and previously stated attendees at CES 2022 in Las Vegas will be able to connect to the network.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

