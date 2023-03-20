 Dish Network updates on ransomware attack - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Network updates on ransomware attack

20 MAR 2023
Dish

Dish Network stated it reinstated the ability customers of its Boost Mobile brand to access account information as it provided an update on its bid to recover from a cyberattack in February.

The operator last week explained Boost Mobile subscribers can pay their bills online, at stores and through apps.

Dish Network remains tight-lipped on the details of the attack:

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at anti-virus software company Emsisoft, told Mobile World Live (MWL) a lack of detail from Dish Network about the attack makes it hard to interpret what happened.

“It could mean that it impacted multiple systems and so far they’ve only been able to rebuild that one,” he said of the Boost Mobile update.

A Dish Network representative told MWL restoring all of its “customer experiences” was a top priority: “our teams are making progress on the customer service front every day, but it will take a little time before all of our systems are fully restored”.

Dish Network also increased its call centre capacity and social media response capabilities to help customers, the representative stated.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dish Network probes cyberattack

Analyst still bearish on Dish Network

Dish Network pitches $500 million debt offering

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association