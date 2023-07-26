 Dish Network makes good on Amazon deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Network makes good on Amazon deal

26 JUL 2023

Boost Infinite expanded its reach into the online retail sector by inking a deal with Amazon Prime, charging $25 per month for an unlimited 5G tariff provisioned by a SIM shipped by the online giant.

Parent Dish Network is sweetening the deal by offering customers 20 per cent off the price of the SIM and a $25 credit toward their first monthly bill if they activate within 30 days of signing-up.

Amazon Prime members can bring their own phones, keep their current numbers or get new ones.

There are no minimum line requirements.

Subscribers will be paired with a person to help with questions, set-up and activation.

Wave7 Research principal Jeff Moore told Mobile World Live activating a mobile service is complicated, with most still handled in stores.

He noted Boost Infinite is not currently available in stores, but said it might be made available through Boost Mobile outlets in future.

Amazon moved to streamline the sign-up and activation processes, with registration completed after SIMs are dispatched and services turned on through an app.

Moore added the only point of differentiation Boost Infinite has over competitors is its low price point, which he likened to the approach Sprint took in the post-paid sector albeit without the retail footprint and sales staff it offered.

“It is not sold at national retail and there is only a tiny amount of nascent advertising, so awareness of Boost Infinite is low.”

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Apple, Amazon fined for device sale collusion

España multa a Apple y Amazon por pactar la venta de productos en la web

Amazon tipped for wireless disruption

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association