 Dish Network adds American Tower to 5G list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Network adds American Tower to 5G list

15 MAR 2021

American Tower became the latest infrastructure player to score a deal with Dish Network, which leased space on up to 20,000 sites to progress a planned 5G network rollout.

It is the operator’s tenth tower agreement, adding to major deals with Crown Castle and Vertical Bridge, and several smaller arrangements.

Dave Mayo, Dish Network EVP of network development, said the American Tower deal meant the operator now had “the complete, robust infrastructure portfolio” needed for a nationwide 5G deployment.

In addition to tower space, the agreement provides Dish Network access to American Tower’s pre-construction services and the ability to lease shared generators at select sites.

During earnings calls in H2 2020, Dish Network executives stated it expects to deploy at least 15,000 sites to meet a government-imposed target of covering 70 per cent of the US population by June 2023.

Payments to American Tower are due to commence in 2022: during a recent investor event, the company’s VP of investor relations Igor Khislavsky stated dealings with Dish Network is “unlikely” to deliver a material impact in the near-term, with the benefits more likely within a “couple” of years.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Dish lands Republic Wireless deal

Dish flags threat from T-Mobile CDMA shutdown

Dish adds more tower partners in 5G push

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association