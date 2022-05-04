 Dish finally lights up first 5G market in Las Vegas - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish finally lights up first 5G market in Las Vegas

04 MAY 2022
Dish

US newcomer Dish Wireless launched the first commercial market of its highly anticipated but much delayed greenfield 5G network in Las Vegas today (4 April), with more than 120 cities to follow over the course of 2022.

The launch of the commercial 5G service, which Dish Wireless calls Project Genesis, was first reported by Axios. The Project Genesis website proclaims the service is now live in Las Vegas.

A map on the Project Genesis website shows some of the cities where the service is slated to launch, including Forth Worth and Houston, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Salt Lake City, and  Stockton, Calif. It’s also slated for Dallas, Texas, which is where major rival AT&T is headquartered.

Axios reported Dish Wireless is starting with a single phone, the Motorola 5G Edge+, but plans to add support for additional devices.

Delays
The launch has been heavily delayed. Dish Wireless first stated its 5G service would be available in 2020 and then revised that deadline to the first quarter of 2021.

It announced a beta trial in Las Vegas during the company’s second quarter earnings call in 2021. At the same time, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen predicted the service would be available to delegates attending CES 2022 in January.

The wireless operator is on a deadline with the US government to cover 20 per cent of the country’s population with 5G by 14 June – a target that now looks increasingly challenging.

On the company’s fourth quarter earnings call in February, Dish Network CEO Erik Carlson was confident the operator would hit the milestone.

He also noted that Dish Wireless had more than 25 major metro markets ready to be deployed before the deadline, including around 100 smaller cities across the country.

It claims to be building the US’ “first virtualised, open RAN 5G broadband network”.

The company announced yesterday (3 April) that Samsung is supplying it with 5G and RAN products, vRAN software and a variety of O-RAN Alliance-compliant radio units including Massive MIMO.

Other vendors in Dish’s 5G ecosystem include Amazon Web Services, Nokia, Intel, Qualcomm, MTI, VMware, Fujitsu, Mavenir, Altiostar, Matrixx Software, Ciena’s Blue Planet, Hansen Technologies, DigitalRoute, Palo Alto Networks and Netcracker.

Dish Network will release its first quarter earnings on Friday, and will host an investor day in Las Vegas next week (10 April).

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

