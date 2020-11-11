 Dish eyes Qualcomm open RAN chips - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish eyes Qualcomm open RAN chips

11 NOV 2020

Dish Network announced plans to test Qualcomm’s recently unveiled 5G RAN chipsets for use in its forthcoming next-generation network, potentially setting the chipmaker up for a major supply deal as it aims to make inroads in the open RAN market.

A representative of the US operator told Mobile World Live it will trial each of the three open-compatible 5G RAN platforms Qualcomm announced last month, with its current and future network vendors expected to incorporate the technology into their kit if all goes well.

Qualcomm previously stated the silicon won’t begin sampling until H1 2022, but the representative said Dish Network plans to move ahead with initial standalone (SA) 5G deployments before then using Intel technology.

“Intel represents the first generation, but we are looking ahead at the second and third generation. If we decide to use Qualcomm after testing, when the launch is ready, we will be looking at both Intel and Qualcomm. Because we have an open network, there is always market share to grab at any time.”

Marc Rouanne, Dish Network EVP and chief network officer, added in a statement Qualcomm’s platforms “will enable greater flexibility in the deployment of our 5G vRAN equipment”.

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen recently said it expects to launch SA 5G in its first major market in Q3 2021. It subsequently must meet government imposed targets for expanding its 5G coverage, serving 20 per cent of the US population by June 2022 and 70 per cent by June 2023.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Brazil backs US transparent 5G networks call

MediaTek targets mass-market 5G with latest chip

T-Mobile preps for 5G FWA in 2021

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association