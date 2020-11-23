Dish extends Mavenir collaboration with RCS deal - Mobile World Live

Mavenir scored another contract with Dish Network, adding a Rich Communication Services (RCS) contract to an earlier open RAN software deal in moves executives pitched as game-changing for the mobile market.

The latest deal covers provision of Mavenir’s RCS Business Messaging system, which the vendor explains is a “cloud-based carrier messaging” set-up employing RCS and messaging-as-a-service to help operators offer OTT-style communications.

In Dish Network’s announcement, EVP and chief network officer Marc Rouanne stated Mavenir’s products fit the operator’s “reimagined network architecture”, which enables it to pick vendors on demand.

The operator explained Mavenir’s messaging set-up opened the door to services including cloud-native video, VoWi-Fi and VoLTE. It expects customer engagement benefits through the use of AI and chatbots, with virtual assistance accessible through an app covering queries, subscription changes and promotions.

In April, Mavenir received US-based Dish Network’s first contract for its 5G network.

Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli said the deals meant his company was enabling Dish Network to “provide innovative 5G services on demand”, with a particular focus on enterprise use cases.