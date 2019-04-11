 Dish chair tables 5G recipe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish chair tables 5G recipe

11 APR 2019

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen outlined a number of approaches the company is considering to recoup massive investments in IoT and 5G networks, with rural operator deals one of the frontrunners.

Speaking at a Competitive Carriers Association event, Ergen argued Dish Network offers a key advantage to potential partners: “Because we’re going to be virtualised and because we’ll be in the cloud for the most part…in our network you should be able to just lease a slice of our spectrum and it [will] look like yours.”

Ergen noted the company is currently constructing a NB-IoT network, which is scheduled for completion by March 2020, and said it is already planning for 5G, with fixed wireless access being considered among other potential business models.

The company recently invested in Tarana Wireless, which is building a fixed wireless access product designed to provide coverage over a range of 40 miles. Though the technology is yet to be field tested, Ergen said it could provide Dish Network with an avenue to offer a cost-effective triple-play bundle of mobility, video and broadband services.

Outside the box
Ergen added the company is toying with other ideas, such as a model for network access where connectivity can be purchased in short stints and costs rise with demand.

He flagged rural regions as a key area of focus for its 5G efforts given the crowded competitive environment in urban areas and sought to lure potential partners to the table by noting “we can be a path for you to 5G”.

Company executives previously said Dish Network plans to spend up to $1 billion on its NB-IoT network and as much as $10 billion on construction of its 5G network.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

French industry shrugs-off German 5G model

Japan operators earmark $14B for 5G rollouts

European group takes aim at 5G launches

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association