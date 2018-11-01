English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish brands AT&T anticompetitve in HBO content spat

01 NOV 2018

Dish Network accused AT&T of flexing its new found media muscle by pulling HBO and Cinemax content from the former’s pay-TV and Sling TV platforms.

The satellite network operator said the mobile giant leveraged its recent acquisition of Time Warner to block paying customers from rival networks accessing key content.

In a statement, Dish Networks’ SVP of programming, Andy LeCuyer, warned the move “may be the first of many HBO blackouts for consumers across the country” because the operator “no longer has incentive to come to an agreement on behalf of consumer choice”.

Pulling no punches, LeCuyer added approval of the Time Warner acquisition granted AT&T “the power to grab more money or steal away customers”.

Dish Network said AT&T made untenable demands which were damaging to consumers and competing pay-TV providers. Rural customers would be particularly hard hit, it argued.

“Plain and simple, the merger created for AT&T immense power over consumers,” LeCuyer noted. He branded the operator’s move “anticompetitve” and a “deliberate slap in the face to rural Americans”, who form the bulk of Dish Network’s user base.

Hitting back
HBO disputed Dish Network’s claims: in a statement it argued the satellite TV company had made negotiations “extremely difficult, responding to our good faith attempts with unreasonable terms”.

It noted Dish Network has a history of pulling services off air during contract discussions, adding the practice has become “all too common a negotiating tactic for them”.

AT&T closed the acquisition of Time Warner in June following a prolonged battle with the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which argued the deal would harm competition. However, the DoJ appealed the approval, with the pair ultimately set to face off in court in a trial due to commence in early December.

Dish Network executive Warren Schlichting, who heads its Sling TV business, testified for the government in opposition of the deal during the original court hearing.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T unveils first device for mobile 5G network

AT&T combats rising device costs with white label deal

Prepaid subs growth spares AT&T blushes in Q3

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association