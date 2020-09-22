 Dish bolsters MVNO leadership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish bolsters MVNO leadership

22 SEP 2020

Dish Network appointed an experienced MVNO executive to lead Boost Mobile, naming Stephen Stokols as EVP of the brand as it looks to grow its new mobile business and fend off prepaid advances from Verizon.

In a statement, Dish COO and president of retail wireless John Swieringa praised the former FreedomPop CEO’s “history of disruption in the consumer wireless business”, adding Stokols brings “experience and ingenuity that will be instrumental” to Boost Mobile’s growth.

The appointment comes little more than a year after Stokols led a bid to buy Boost Mobile, before the US Department of Justice approved an arrangement requiring the brand to be sold to Dish Network following T-Mobile US and Sprint’s merger.

Stokols stated his focus will be on “bringing new innovations to the market” and increasing availability of Boost Mobile’s products across all channels: he told Reuters this involves growing online sales and offering flexible tariffs for customers who use less than 5GB of data per month.

Dish Network closed a $1.4 billion deal to acquire Boost Mobile’s 9.3 million customers in July, but faces the prospect of increased competition from Verizon following the operator’s purchase of prepaid giant Tracfone earlier this month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Nokia dealt Dish Network 5G core contract

Verizon, Dish take bulk of US 3.5GHz licences

Dish Network picks Matrixx Software for BSS

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association