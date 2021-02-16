 Dish adds more tower partners in 5G push - Mobile World Live
Home

Dish adds more tower partners in 5G push

16 FEB 2021

Dish Network bolstered its tower access through deals with seven major companies, as it presses ahead with plans to deploy standalone (SA) 5G in a handful markets in the current quarter.

The operator said agreements with Harmoni Towers, Mobilitie, Parallel Infrastructure, Phoenix Tower International, Tillman Infrastructure, Tower Ventures and Vogue Towers will give it access to more than 4,000 towers and other wireless infrastructure across the US.

Services to help Dish Network speed the installation of 5G equipment on the companies’ infrastructure are included in the deals.

Dave Mayo, Dish Network EVP of network development, stated securing “strong” tower partners was “tremendously important” for a “rapid rollout of a new, nationwide network”.

The deals build on earlier agreements signed with Crown Castle in November covering 20,000 sites and Vertical Bridge earlier this month for access to its portfolio of 300,000 tower, utility pole, rooftop and other sites.

Dish Network is targeting an SA 5G launch in a handful of smaller markets in the current quarter, with a larger market scheduled to be added in Q3.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

