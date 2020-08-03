Dish acquires Ting as Tucows makes services play - Mobile World Live

Canadian telecommunications company Tucows offloaded its Ting Mobile MVNO business, but redeployed the underlying systems in a new play as a mobile service enabler (MSE), with Dish Network signing on as its first major customer.

As part of the deal, Dish Network acquired 272,000 subscribers and the right to use the Ting Mobile brand for two years, bolstering its recent entrance into the US mobile market. It also provides MVNO service to approximately 9.3 million subscribers under the Boost Mobile brand.

A Tucows representative told Mobile World Live it will continue to run Ting Mobile on Dish Network’s behalf in the near term under a multi-year transition agreement, with customers able to keep their devices and pricing for the time being.

Dish Network will pay Tucows a monthly fee for access to its MSE platform, which covers billing, device activation, provisioning and marketing services. It plans to use the MSE platform for both Ting Mobile and Boost Mobile, the representative added.

John Swieringa, Dish Network retail wireless president, said in a statement the deal will enhance the company’s “digital and operational capabilities”.

With the sale of Ting Mobile, Tucows CEO Elliot Noss said the company will “refocus our mobile business on building and maintaining platforms that simplify complex systems”.