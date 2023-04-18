 Discounts fail to revive smartphone demand in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Discounts fail to revive smartphone demand in Q1

18 APR 2023

Global smartphone shipments dropped for a fifth consecutive quarter in Q1, analyst house Canalys estimated, as price cuts and heavy vendor promotion failed to revive slow consumer demand in the face of economic challenges.

In its provisional Q1 figures, Canalys cited a 12 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments without providing exact unit numbers.

Samsung led the market with a 22 per cent share, down slightly, followed by Apple on 21 per cent.

Xiaomi and Oppo held 11 per cent and 10 per cent of the market, respectively, while Vivo rounded-out the top five with 8 per cent.

“Local macroeconomic conditions continued to hinder vendors’ investments and operations in several markets,” Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia stated. “Despite price cuts and heavy promotions from vendors, consumer demand remained sluggish, particularly in the low-end segment due to high inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending.”

A continued decline in shipments had been widely expected by analysts moving into 2023, however Canalys analyst Toby Zhu highlighted there had been “some signs of moderation” in Q1, pointing to improved demand for some products and in specific price bands.

He also highlighted some vendors had become more active in production planning and component orders during the quarter.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Los juegos para móvil impulsarán la nube y la 5G

El inventor de los teléfonos móviles espera más de ellos

India sets out tougher device security regulations
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association