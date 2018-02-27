English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
MWC 2018 Live
All
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
MWC 2017
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC18 Articles

Digital inclusion starts with ID

27 FEB 2018

Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor Group, said lack of ID was one of the biggest stumbling blocks to digital inclusion. Speaking at yesterday’s keynote session – Creating a Better Future for Everyone – the CEO highlighted that 1.1 billion people in the world do not have an official ID.

“In the eyes of government they basically don’t exist,” said Brekke. “Think about what that means when it comes to rights on medical care and education. Think about what that means when governments are planning schools, hospitals or doctors. Think how important it is for new-born kids to have an ID, so we can fight child marriage, child labour and child trafficking.”

Telenor is addressing the ID problem in emerging markets where it has a presence, with special focus on Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar.

In Pakistan, in cooperation with UNICEF, Brekke explained that children can now be registered using a specially-designed mobile app. After details such as name and data of birth are logged in, it is sent to the personal ID database. An SMS is then sent in reply with an ID number.

Telenor’s plan is to register 700,000 children in Pakistan during 2018. In the coming two to three years, said Brekke, the plan is to register 7 million children across Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar with the relevant authorities in each country.

The scale of the problem Telenor is tackling is vast. In Pakistan alone there are 60 million people not registered, but it’s something that the CEO is keen to address. “Digital inclusion starts with ID,” he said.

Another area where Telenor is helping governments, NGOs and aid agencies is the ability to depict the movement of people – using anonymised data – on special maps where higher concentrations of light indicate greater density of people. In this way, aid efforts in times of disaster or emergency can be better directed.

Enrica Porfcari, CIO of the World Food Programme, said working with mobile operators and exploiting big data to determine where people are was key in providing food assistance to where it is needed most.

Author

Ken Wieland

Ken has been part of the MWC Mobile World Daily editorial team for the last three years, and is now contributing regularly to Mobile World Live. He has been a telecoms journalist for over 15 years, which includes eight...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Monday highlights

Feature: MWC18 Sunday highlights

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association