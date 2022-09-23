Digital demand drives Qualcomm automotive unit

Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) revealed a surge in potential demand for its automotive products, with its design win pipeline growing more than $10 billion since its fiscal Q3 results were announced in July.

During Qualcomm’s inaugural automotive investor day yesterday (22 September), Amon revealed the design win pipeline currently stands at $30 billion, as the company attracts interest from vehicle manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers.

Qualcomm explained the figure “reflects the current estimated future size of awarded” programmes, “based on forecasts provided directly” by the automotive industry and their leading suppliers.

Amon claimed the increase “reflects how uniquely positioned Snapdragon Digital Chassis is and how we’re really creating a platform for the automotive industry”.

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis provides driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies through cloud connectivity, as well as entertainment features.

“I will say it’s probably graduation day for the Qualcomm automotive business, as we position ourselves in established partnerships to be one of the largest automotive providers of technology”.

Digitalisation is shifting the dynamic between consumers and the automotive industry, creating “a whole new opportunity that fundamentally transforms not only the car, but the entire ecosystem”.

Qualcomm estimated the total addressable market will be $10 billion by 2030.

Amon also announced Mercedes-Benz as the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis customer, with plans to begin employing the platform in 2023.