 Digital Colony completes Boingo buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Digital Colony completes Boingo buy

03 JUN 2021

Digital Colony finalised an $854 million acquisition of DAS and Wi-Fi specialist Boingo Wireless, with its new owner highlighting the potential of the latter’s military and private enterprise networks businesses.

The deal was announced in March and included $199 million of debt held by Boingo Wireless. On completion yesterday (2 June), the company’s shares were delisted from the NASDAQ share index.

Digital Colony CEO Marc Ganzi noted Boingo Wireless was ideally positioned to capitalise on expected increased demand for converged indoor networks, pointing to adoption of 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and CBRS technologies.

“This investment represents a unique platform that will only further be enhanced by Digital Colony’s strong operational capabilities, industry relationships, and access to capital,” he added.

In the statement, Digital Colony highlighted the opportunity in the private enterprise network space in addition to pointing to potential growth of Boingo Wireless’ military infrastructure platform, which “provides connectivity to troops around the globe and enjoys strong competitive positioning”.

Boingo Wireless provides connectivity in venues including airports and sports stadia, and enables private networks in the enterprise sector. Digital Colony is an investment company specialising in backing and operating companies related to digital infrastructure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Digital Colony agrees Boingo Wireless takeover

Boingo appoints AT&T exec to lead strategy

Analysts mull scenarios for Boingo sale

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association