Digital Colony completes Boingo buy - Mobile World Live

Digital Colony finalised an $854 million acquisition of DAS and Wi-Fi specialist Boingo Wireless, with its new owner highlighting the potential of the latter’s military and private enterprise networks businesses.

The deal was announced in March and included $199 million of debt held by Boingo Wireless. On completion yesterday (2 June), the company’s shares were delisted from the NASDAQ share index.

Digital Colony CEO Marc Ganzi noted Boingo Wireless was ideally positioned to capitalise on expected increased demand for converged indoor networks, pointing to adoption of 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and CBRS technologies.

“This investment represents a unique platform that will only further be enhanced by Digital Colony’s strong operational capabilities, industry relationships, and access to capital,” he added.

In the statement, Digital Colony highlighted the opportunity in the private enterprise network space in addition to pointing to potential growth of Boingo Wireless’ military infrastructure platform, which “provides connectivity to troops around the globe and enjoys strong competitive positioning”.

Boingo Wireless provides connectivity in venues including airports and sports stadia, and enables private networks in the enterprise sector. Digital Colony is an investment company specialising in backing and operating companies related to digital infrastructure.