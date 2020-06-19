 Digicel gets green light for debt cut plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Digicel gets green light for debt cut plan

19 JUN 2020

Caribbean-based Digicel Group announced a debt reduction plan which wipes $1.6 billion from its liabilities would take effect next week, after the scheme gained approval from stakeholders and legal authorities.

Its plan, which exchanges debt from one subsidiary to various new securities, is expected to reduce its total pile to $5.4 billion, cut annual interest by $125 million and extend key debt maturity dates.

The operator’s debt restructure plan was approved by its stakeholders, along with to courts in Bermuda and the US. Previously the company warned it held “unsustainable volumes of funded indebtedness”.

In a statement, CEO Jean Yves Charlier hailed the work of its employees during the processes, but warned the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in its markets, notably the Caribbean, would damage revenue for at least the rest of 2020 and had led to cost cutting.

He added “significant measures” had been implemented to mitigate its financial hit including employee pay reductions and the suspension of a proportion of board remuneration. Revenue for its current fiscal year (to end-March 2021) is expected to be down by a “high single-digit percentage” year-on-year.

“Covid-19’s impact has been both positive and negative in the first fiscal quarter of FY21,” he said. “We have seen increased demand for connectivity and content services. However there has been pressure on mobile prepaid, roaming and in-store sales in the consumer segment, and the tourism sector, SMEs and governments in our business solutions segment.”

Digicel Group has operations in 32 markets across Central America, the Caribbean and the Asia Pacific regions, with a total of 13 million customers.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Digicel plays down bankruptcy move

Top exec challenges operators to up their app game

Charlier given top job at Digicel

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association