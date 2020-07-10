Digicel chief executive quits - Mobile World Live

Caribbean-based Digicel Group announced Jean-Yves Charlier (pictured) was stepping down as CEO citing personal reasons, with the head of its Pacific operation Oliver Coughlan lined up as his replacement.

Charlier assumed the role in January 2019 and will remain as a non-executive director, the operator said in a statement. Coughlan will assume the top spot in Digicel’s Caribbean and Central America operations, suggesting a replacement for the Pacific unit will be sought.

Denis O’Brien, Digicel chairman and founder, said Coughlan “excelled” in Pacific operations and was a “natural choice” for the role.

Coughlan brings more than 20 years senior management experience, including at the Pacific unit where he oversaw operations in Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

He joined Digicel from Malaysian telecoms infrastructure company Edotco Group, where he was COO.

The company also announced “successful completion” of its debt cutting process announced in June.

Digicel Group is headquartered in Jamaica and operates in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.