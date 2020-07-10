 Digicel chief executive quits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Digicel chief executive quits

10 JUL 2020

Caribbean-based Digicel Group announced Jean-Yves Charlier (pictured) was stepping down as CEO citing personal reasons, with the head of its Pacific operation Oliver Coughlan lined up as his replacement.

Charlier assumed the role in January 2019 and will remain as a non-executive director, the operator said in a statement. Coughlan will assume the top spot in Digicel’s Caribbean and Central America operations, suggesting a replacement for the Pacific unit will be sought.

Denis O’Brien, Digicel chairman and founder, said Coughlan “excelled” in Pacific operations and was a “natural choice” for the role.

Coughlan brings more than 20 years senior management experience, including at the Pacific unit where he oversaw operations in Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

He joined Digicel from Malaysian telecoms infrastructure company Edotco Group, where he was COO.

The company also announced “successful completion” of its debt cutting process announced in June.

Digicel Group is headquartered in Jamaica and operates in 31 markets across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Orange ordered to pay Digicel €250M in Caribbean case

Digicel gets green light for debt cut plan

Digicel plays down bankruptcy move

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association