 Devices, chips power Samsung to earnings high - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Devices, chips power Samsung to earnings high

29 OCT 2020

Samsung Electronics hailed its handling of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation, as gains in the mobile and semiconductor sectors contributed to its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

On an earnings call, EVP of Investor Relations Ben Suh noted the pandemic continued to impact operations during Q3, resulting in “difficult to predict market conditions”.

The company exceeded “market expectations” said Suh, noting “demand for consumer products was much stronger than expected”. Canny management of its global supply chain was also a “key factor for the significant increase in sales”, along with recovery “in component demand in the mobile segment”.

Operating profit for its IM division (comprising the IT and Mobile Communications units) grew from KRW2.9 trillion ($2.6 billion) in Q3 2019 to KRW4.45 trillion, on revenue of KRW30.49 trillion, up 4 per cent.

The company pointed to strong smartphone sales as a factor in the unit’s growth, citing its flagship Note20 and Z Fold2 models, “a recovery in demand for mass-market” units, and stronger tablet and wearables sales.

But it noted its networks business was impacted by Covid-19, which delayed some projects in its home market, albeit it enjoyed success in the US through Verizon, its “largest” 5G deal to date.

Semiconductor sales grew 7 per cent to KRW18.8 trillion, of which KRW14.3 trillion came from memory chips, an 8 per cent rise.

Display panel turnover fell 21 per cent to KRW7.3 trillion, with the Device Solutions unit as a whole registering a 3 per cent increase to KRW25.9 trillion and operating profit of KRW6 trillion, up 42.4 per cent.

Net profit of KRW9.27 trillion was notably up on the KRW6.11 trillion in Q3 2019, with revenue rising from KRW62 trillion to KRW66.96 trillion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Veon sells Armenia unit for $51M, hails 4G subs rise

Telefonica remains optimistic despite Q3 struggles

Nokia scraps end-to-end strategy, warns on outlook

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association